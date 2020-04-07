Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 131,800 people in the state as of Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Cuomo said he is doubling the fine for people who violate the state's strict social distancing rules to $1,000. He said too many New Yorkers are not taking the rules seriously, only one week before Easter and two days before the start of Passover at sundown Wednesday.

"You don't have the right, frankly, to take health-care staff and people who are literally putting their lives on the line and be cavalier or reckless with them. You just don't have the right," Cuomo said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 368,400 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 11,000. Globally, the virus has infected more than 1,363,000 people and has killed at least 76,000.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.