Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Tuesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 72,181 people in New York City.

De Blasio said Monday that the city's hospitals have enough masks to last this week, even as local leaders scramble to fill gaps in other necessary supplies to fight the coronavirus. The city has received 291 new health-care workers from the federal government out of the 1,450 requested, de Blasio said. The city is still facing shortages of hospital gowns and ventilators. He said NYC hospitals used 1.8 million hospital gowns last week and will use about 2 million this week.

Dr. Eric Wei, the chief quality officer for the city's public health system NYC Health + Hospitals, said they are testing hydroxychloroquine and other treatments to see what works best to save patients.

"We're willing to try just about anything to save patients," he said. He also said the city is trying to broaden its COVID-19 testing to make the tests more available to city health-care workers.

De Blasio also said Monday that the city is preparing to bury the bodies of those who died of COVID-19 in temporary plots on public land until the city's morgues and cemeteries can catch up to the rapidly rising coronavirus death toll. The virus has killed at least 3,485 people in New York City so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which is producing models for the White House on the U.S. and state COVID-19 outbreaks, predicts that deaths in New York state will peak this week. Their models also estimate more than 15,600 people in New York state will die from COVID-19 by Aug. 4.

