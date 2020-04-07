WhatsApp tightens message forwarding restrictions to combat coronavirus misinformation

The WhatsApp logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the background.

WhatsApp is tightening its limits on message forwarding even further, in a bid to stem the spread of misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook-owned messaging app is expanding on global measures it put in place last year which restricted the number of times people could pass on frequently forwarded messages to five chats at once.

The company has now reduced the amount of chats to which users can share frequently forwarded content to just one at a time. It announced the new changes in a blog post Tuesday.

"We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful," said WhatsApp. "In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers."

"However, we've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it's important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation."

It comes after bogus conspiracy theories linking 5G mobile networks with COVID-19 appeared to inspire people to set fire to cell phone masts in the U.K. Facebook told CNBC on Monday that it's started deleting content encouraging attacks on cellular towers and 5G masts.

The attacks resulted in the U.K. government urging social media platforms to take action to combat the spread of such false claims. British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is due to meet with tech companies this week to grill them on 5G and coronavirus-related misinformation. CNBC understands that Facebook is set to attend the meeting.