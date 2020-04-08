1 in 4 Americans have either lost their job or had pay cut from coronavirus shutdowns: Survey

People wearing masks and gloves wait to checkout at Walmart on April 03, 2020 in Uniondale, New York.

A quarter of Americans have either lost their job or seen their wages cut as a result of the coronavirus shutdown, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey, which registered the biggest and fastest decline ever in the public's view of the economy.

At the same time, it found that a majority of Americans remains optimistic that the economy will bounce back in the next year, and President Donald Trump's approval rating has improved.

The poll of 800 Americans across the nation, conducted Friday through Monday, found 10% saying they have lost their job and 16% reporting they have seen their wages or salary reduced due to the economic shutdown that has accompanied the spread of the virus.

Nine percent believe unemployment or a pay cut await them. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The percentage of Americans saying the economy is now good or excellent fell to just 22%, giving up the gains of the Trump presidency, and falling further than it ever did after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks or the Great Recession in 2008.

"There are no words for it," said Micah Roberts, partner with Public Opinion Strategies, the Republican pollster for the CNBC survey. "There is no precedents for confidence in the economy dropping this far this quickly."

There was also an unprecedented decline in Americans' views of their home values. Just 24% now believe their home value will increase in the next year, down 26 percentage points from the December survey.

The decline in attitudes about the economy, however, came with a record surge in optimism: 51% said the economy will improve in the next year. Every demographic group registered large gains in optimism, Democrats and Republicans, old and young and rich and poor.

"People have shifted their optimism," Roberts said. "It's not lost. It's just relocated to the future."