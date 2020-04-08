As Trump attacks, WHO warns against politicizing coronavirus if you don't want 'many more body bags'

A TV grab taken from a video released by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attending a virtual news briefing on COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) from the WHO headquarters in Geneva on April 6, 2020.

The World Health Organization asked the United States and China for "honest leadership" on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, warning global leaders against politicizing the COVID-19 outbreak "if you don't want to have many more body bags," Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

President Donald Trump criticized the international agency's response to the outbreak Tuesday, saying the WHO "really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong." He also threatened to withhold the WHO's funding from the U.S.

"At the end of the day, the people belong to all political parties. The focus of all political parties should be to save their people, please do not politicize this virus," Tedros said Wednesday. He called for unity across the globe, saying the virus will exploit cracks in political parties, religious groups or between different nations to spread even more widely. "If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you do it. If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it."

"Without unity, we assure you even any country that may have a better system will be in trouble and more crisis. That's our message. Unity at the national level," he said. "No need to use COVID to score political points. No need. You have many other ways to prove yourselves."

Tedros said he doesn't "care about personal attacks," addressing the death threats and insults he's experienced.

"I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, Black or Negro. I'm proud of being Black, proud of being Negro...I don't care to be honest...even death threats. I don't give a damn."

"When the whole Black community was insulted, when Africa was insulted, then I don't tolerate, then I say people are crossing the line," he said.