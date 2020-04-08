Bank of America recording reveals a Wall Street torn between precaution and performance amid virus

US President Donald Trump gestures as CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan (L) speaks during a meeting with banking leaders to discuss how the financial services industry can meet the needs of customers affected by COVID-19 at the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2020.

The pressure to perform on Wall Street is ever present in normal times, but during the coronavirus crisis, with markets more volatile than they've been in a decade, some firms are turning up the heat on workers deemed critical to their operations to come to the office, despite the risk of getting sick.

Two weeks ago, on a March 25 conference call with the firm's most important equity and equity derivatives traders, Bank of America's Global Head of Equities, Fabrizio Gallo, laid out the stakes for those considering staying at home, especially if the crisis lasted for an extended amount of time.

"At some point in time, one has to make a decision," said Gallo to the group assembled on the phone. "And the reason why it's called critical function is because we have a critical requirement by senior-ups to provide proper and orderly markets. And we cannot provide proper and orderly markets if 99% of the population decides they don't feel comfortable."

Audio of a portion of the early evening conference call was obtained by CNBC, and features Gallo, along with, Glenn Koh, global head of equities trading and, Cyrille Walter, the firm's global head of equity derivatives. Gallo told the group that staying home to avoid getting ill wasn't ideal.

"So, people have to understand that too," he said. "You cannot on one hand say you cannot trust the firm and on the other hand get the money from the firm, for a long period of time if you are in a critical function. Now if people decide they don't want to be in a critical function we can have that conversation too. Every single person in this office right now has a family. Every single person in this office right now has children. Every single person in this office right now has elderly parents. Some are very far away, some are here. Every single person in this office is worrying about it."

Though Gallo told those on the call there would be "special circumstances" for those with underlying illnesses – singling out one staffer with a compromised immune system from a battle with cancer – he made it clear that everyone wouldn't get the same treatment. "Of course, we are going to entertain special cases but not the 'I don't feel comfortable, sorry.' It doesn't work that way over the long term."