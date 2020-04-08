Can you be sent home without pay for having a fever?

The coronavirus has threatened the lives and jobs of millions of people around the world.

Johns Hopkins University estimates that there are 1,495,051 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, including 419,975 in the United States. The United Nations estimates that nearly 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen estimates that unemployment is already as high as 13% in the U.S.

And as coronavirus spreads, so do workers' concerns about their job security, health and safety.

On March 18, Amazon confirmed that a warehouse worker in Queens, New York had tested positive for coronavirus. On April 2nd, the e-commerce giant announced it would start testing hundreds of thousands of employees a day for fevers using no-contact forehead thermometers at site entrances — a common but imperfect testing practice — and would send anyone registering more than 100.4 Fahrenheit home.

Amazon says that workers with COVID-19 would be given 14 days of paid sick leave to quarantine themselves, but some warehouse employees claim they have been sent home for having a fever without pay.

Amazon is far from alone in testing workers' temperatures. Walmart, Home Depot and Starbucks have also taken their own unique approaches to test the temperatures of employees at a wide scale.

The subject raises questions of corporate surveillance and privacy rights. Specifically, do employers have the right to monitor employees' temperatures and can your employer send you home without pay for having a fever?

CNBC Make It spoke with an employment attorney to get to the bottom of what rights workers have.