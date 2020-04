A customer pays for her groceries after shopping at a Walmart store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago.

Walmart is acting as an excellent source of essential items during the coronavirus crisis, and will be rewarded with customer loyalty in the post-COVID-19 world, according to Citi.

The Wall Street firm transferred coverage of Walmart to a new analyst, who is sticking with a buy rating for the big box retailer. Citi slapped a $140 per share price target on Walmart, implying about a 15% rally from Tuesday's closing price of $121.99 per share.