Mortgage industry fires back at regulator who refuses to help servicers getting slammed by payment delay requests

Loan servicers are being slammed by requests from homeowners to delay their monthly mortgage payments as the coronavirus forces millions of people out of work. Yet one of the industry's top regulators vehemently denies that those servicers need any help.

Top industry leaders are fighting back in an escalating war of words that could have a wide-ranging impact on the nation's housing market.

Last week, Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said in an interview on CNBC that a liquidity facility for servicers might be necessary after a few months – but not now.

The CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed March 27, seeks to limit the economic damage from COVID-19. It includes a mandate that all borrowers with government-backed mortgages — about 62% of all first lien mortgages according to the Urban Institute — be allowed to delay at least 90 days of monthly payments and up to a year's worth.

Mortgage servicers, who collect borrowers' monthly payments, are still required to pay the bondholders on those loans, whether borrowers pay or not. Calabria estimated there could possibly be 2 million borrowers missing payments by the end of May. But forbearance requests have already topped 2 million, according to a report released Tuesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association. Servicers say they desperately need help to make those payments.

Calabria is now saying servicers won't need help for at least a year. He told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he has seen no evidence to suggest that there's a systemic crisis for nonbank servicers. He called the industry's concern "spin."

The Mortgage Bankers Association immediately took issue with Calabria's comments.

"The FHFA director's recent statements send a troubling message to borrowers, lenders, and the mortgage market," Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the group, said in a statement late Tuesday night. "Since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will eventually reimburse mortgage servicers for the payments they must advance during forbearance, Director Calabria should advocate for the creation of a liquidity facility at the Fed to ensure the stability of the housing finance market."

A liquidity facility would have to be set up by the Federal Reserve and be backed by the U.S. Treasury, not the Fannie and Freddie. Neither the Fed nor the Treasury needs Calabria's permission to do that. Calabria, however, is the most powerful voice in the matter and is a voting member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council. He may have sizable influence on any decision by the Fed and Treasury.