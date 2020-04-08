Data from investor Howard Marks shows why there may be another drop in stocks coming soon

Howard Marks, Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital. David A. Grogan | CNBC

This comeback rally for stocks won't last, if history is any indication. Data compiled by investor Howard Marks shows that, during the two previous bear markets, the first big comeback rallies have been followed by sharp declines until a bottom was ultimately reached. "The first and second declines were followed by substantial rallies . . . which then gave way to even bigger declines," Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital, wrote in a memo. His memos are widely read on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 dropped 27% between September 2000 and April 2001 as the Dotcom bubble burst. The broad index then rallied 19% between April 2001 and May 21 of that year. However, those gains were wiped out by a 26% pullback that ran through September 2001. The S&P 500 then rallied 22% through late March 2002 only to drop 33% and ultimately reach a bottom in October of that year. The market followed a similar pattern between late 2007 and early 2009 amid the financial crisis.