European markets set to open lower as hopes for quick coronavirus recovery fade

European markets are expected to open lower Wednesday as optimism over an imminent recovery from the coronavirus started to fade.

London's FTSE is seen 60 points lower at 5,635, Germany's DAX is seen 102 points lower at 10,245 and France's CAC is seen 57 points lower at 4,371 while Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 225 points lower at 17,144, according to IG.

Global markets continue to seesaw on hopes and fears over the direction that the coronavirus pandemic is taking. There was optimism that the virus could begin to slow its spread, but an end to the outbreak appears to be some way off.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump blamed the World Health Organization for getting "every aspect" of the coronavirus pandemic wrong and threatened to withhold funding from the international organization.

"They did give us some pretty bad play calling ... with regard to us, they're taking a lot of heat because they didn't want the borders closed, they called it wrong. They really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong," Trump said at a White House press conference.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed Wednesday as countries in the region continued to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared Tuesday a state of emergency to combat coronavirus infections in major population centers. Singapore also passed a set of laws that bans social gatherings of any size in both private and public areas.

Meanwhile, China lifted travel restrictions in Wuhan — where the virus was originally detected — effective from Wednesday, marking the end of a lockdown that began on Jan. 23.

On the data front, Swiss unemployment for March is due and earnings updates are due from Tesco and ASOS. Rio Tinto holds an annual shareholders meeting Wednesday.

