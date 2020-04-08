Howard Marks says it's time to stop playing defense: 'We're buying today when we find good value'

Investing heavyweight Howard Marks, who only a few months ago was telling investors to use extreme caution, now thinks the time for playing defense is over.

In the latest chapter of his evolving market views, Marks said a number of conditions have changed recently that argue for more risk-taking as the coronavirus crisis evolves.

"Given these new conditions, I no longer feel defense should be favored," the Oaktree Capital founder said in the latest of his "memos" that are read widely on Wall Street.

Specifically, he points notes that "the risks in the environment are recognized and largely understood." Also, he pointed out that potential returns are rising, specifically citing the typical yield for high-yield bonds rising from 3.5% to about 9%. Correspondingly, prices for risk assets have dropped as most investors head to the sidelines, presenting opportunity.