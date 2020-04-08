McDonald's global same-store sales down 22% in March amid coronavirus pandemic

A man wears a mask as he walks past a McDonald's fast food restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, April 6, 2020.

McDonald's said Wednesday that its global same-store sales fell 22% in March as the coronavirus pandemic led the fast-food chain to close its dining rooms.

Shares of the company fell less than 1% in premarket trading.

In the two months ended Feb. 29, McDonald's U.S. same-store sales grew by 8.1%. But thanks to domestic same-store sales plummeting 13% in March, the company expects first-quarter same-store sales growth of 0.1% in the U.S.

McDonald's international markets were hit even harder by the pandemic. Its international operated markets segment, which includes France, Italy and the United Kingdom, saw same-store sales plunge 34.7% in March.

The company said that its global same-store sales fell 3.4% in the first quarter.

McDonald's also withdrew its 2020 outlook and long-term forecast issued in February, citing the uncertainty related to the pandemic and its impact on the economy. The chain previously expected earnings per share growth in the high-single digits and systemwide sales growth in a range of 3% to 5%.

McDonald's also expects to spend about $1.4 billion on capital expenditures in 2020, cutting about $1 billion in spending due to fewer U.S. restaurant renovations and a reduction in new global locations.

The company will provide an update when it reports earnings April 30.

