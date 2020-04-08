Oil surges in sudden move toward the end of trading, production cuts eyed

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud and Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak are seen at the beginning of an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude surged as much as 12% in a sudden move toward the end of trading.

The spike followed a report from Bloomberg that the oil minister of Algeria said OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, was discussing a massive cut that could reach 10 million barrels per day. WTI jumped as much as 12% before paring some of those gains to settle 6.18% higher at $25.09.

International benchmark Brent crude gained 3.04% to settle at $32.84 per barrel.

The United States Oil Fund (USO), which tracks the price of oil, was halted for trading temporarily amid the wild activity into the end of the session. The ETF resumed trading shortly after the initial halt.

Oil markets are facing their greatest moment of uncertainty in decades ahead of a virtual meeting of OPEC+ on Thursday, which was delayed from Monday over persistent disagreements and abrasiveness between some leading member states.

In the spotlight will be whether countries can agree to communally cut crude production in order to salvage plunging prices at a time when no one is buying oil and the world is running out of places to put it.

Ahead of the meeting Russia reportedly indicated that it's ready to cut production by 1.6 million barrels per day, according to Reuters citing an energy ministry official.

Thursday's meeting comes as oil prices have shed more than 50% this year as demand has fallen off a cliff. The decline has pressured highly-leveraged U.S. oil companies, which are struggling to break even as crude trades lower for longer.

Some of WTI's earlier gains were pared after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a record rise in inventory. Stockpiles rose by 15.2 million barrels for the week ending April 3, while analysts had been expecting a build of 9.67 million barrels, according to estimates from FactSet.

The OPEC+ meeting will be held via video conference as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has obliterated global oil demand and all but shut down the world's major economies.

At the same time, leading producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are engaged in a price war, increasing or maintaining production to grow their market share, while U.S. shale companies are pumping at record levels.

If Saudi Arabia and Russia are to cut their output — as President Donald Trump has called on them to — they want to see the U.S. play its part in cutting too. The tense dynamics of big egos and foreign relations among the world's heavyweight energy players will now determine the future of the entire global oil industry.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.