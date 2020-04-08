Stock futures point to losses after Wednesday's rally

Stock futures moved lower in overnight trading, pointing to losses at the open on Thursday. The move pointed to a loss of 50 points, or 0.2%, for the Dow, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 slated to open 0.3% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

Stocks surged on Wednesday, with the major averages spending the entire session in the green, fueled in part by Sen. Bernie Sanders dropping out of the presidential race, as well as hopes that the coronavirus outbreak may soon turn a corner.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 779.71 points, or 3.4%, to close at 23,433.57. It was the first time the 30-stock index closed above since 23,000 since March 13. The S&P 500 climbed 3.4% to 2,749.98 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.6% to 8,090.90.

Raymond James' Washington policy strategist Ed Mills told CNBC that Sen. Sanders dropping out of the presidential race "removes the tail risk of some of his policies." The health care sector, which Sanders had vowed to take on, advanced with the XLV, which tracks the sector, gaining more than 4%.

Some of the sectors that have been hit the hardest since the pandemic began — such as airlines, casinos and cruise lines — also led markets higher.

Stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, but jumped on Monday, bringing the Dow's week-to-date gain to 11.3%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has bounced 10.5% this week.