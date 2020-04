A woman walks by the Wall Street subway station sign on March 23, 2020 in New York City.

The Wall Street strategist with the lowest target for the S&P 500 said Wednesday that parts of the stock market are still attractive to investors, including companies with secure dividends.

Bank of America's head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy Savita Subramanian said on "Squawk Box" that she recommends being overweight in certain sectors because their dividends are still safe and will hold up better than in the last crisis.