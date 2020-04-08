Stuck at home? Tackle 1 simple financial task

If tackling a huge project feels overwhelming right now, that's OK. There are still small tasks you can accomplish every day that will leave you feeling productive — and help get your finances in shape.

CNBC Make It will post a new financial task to tackle each day for the next 30 days. These are all meant to be simple, time-sensitive activities to take your mind off of the news for a moment and, hopefully, put you on sturdier financial footing.

Up first: Take some time to write down what you're spending more money on now, what you're spending less on and how you'd ideally like to spend your money. This will help you get a handle on what your priorities are now, and if — and how — they've changed from more normal circumstances.