US coronavirus cases top 400,000, doubling in one week

Sgt. Brodie VanBrunt takes a patient’s temperature upon receiving them in the medical bay at the Javits New York Medical Station that is housing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 400,000 on Wednesday, according to figures provided by NBC, with 12,864 fatalities nationwide.

The world's largest economy has recorded by far the most COVID-19 infections of any country around the globe, with the total number of cases nationwide now almost five times that of China — where the virus was first identified in December.

The U.S. confirmed an additional 169 cases in Missouri on Wednesday, data provided by NBC showed, taking the nationwide number of infections to 400,081.

On April 1, the number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. surpassed 200,000 for the first time, meaning the country has doubled its case count in just one week.