Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a news conference Wednesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that New York's death toll surged by 731, the biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 fatalities since the outbreak began a few months ago. COVID-19 has now infected more than 140,386 people across the state and killed at least 5,489 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The jump in fatalities came as the number of intensive care admissions began to decline, giving the state some needed breathing room to ramp up supplies and staff to handle an expected wave of cases over the next few weeks, Cuomo said. He added that the number of deaths is a lagging indicator of the number of hospitalizations.

"Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a brother, is a sister. So, a lot of pain again today," he said Tuesday at a news conference in Albany.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.