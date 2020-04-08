Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 76,800 people in New York City.

On Tuesday, de Blasio said the number of coronavirus patients being placed on ventilators in recent days has been better than expected, giving the city precious time to secure needed supplies for a wave of patients expected to hit local hospitals in the next few weeks.

He said the improvement in the number of ventilators needed was apparent Monday, buying the city more time to get more ventilators.

"We'll have to see in the days ahead if it's something that's sustained and something that deepens," he said at a press conference in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday. "But I want to at least note a little improvement in the last few days and thank God for that."

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 1,446,000 people and has killed at least 82,992. In the U.S., the virus has infected more than 399,900 people and has killed at least 12,911.

— CNBC's William Feuer contributed to this report.

