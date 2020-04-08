Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 1.4 million people globally.

President Donald Trump is blaming WHO for getting "every aspect" of the coronavirus pandemic wrong and threatened to withhold funding from the international organization.

"They did give us some pretty bad play calling ... with regard to us, they're taking a lot of heat because they didn't want the borders closed, they called it wrong. They really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong," Trump said at a White House press conference Tuesday.

The WHO responded Wednesday to Trump's threat to cut its funding, saying the move would not be appropriate during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We are still in the acute phase of a pandemic so now is not the time to cut back on funding," Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a virtual briefing, according to Reuters.

