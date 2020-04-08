Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow gained 779.71 points, or 3.44%, to close at 23,433.57. The S&P 500 climbed 3.41% to 2,749.98. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.58% to 8,090.90. Stocks jumped after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race, relieving some of Wall Street's political concerns amid the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus.

Sanders made his announcement in late-morning trading. Some of Sanders' policy proposals, including Medicare for All, raised concern among several business owners and investors who feared taxes would go up under his presidency. Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News on Wednesday that the U.S. death count related to the coronavirus is now lower than initially thought, noting there should be a turnaround after this week.