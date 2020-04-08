WHO chief addresses death threats, racist insults: 'I don't give a damn'

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he's received death threats and racist insults while running the global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, Black or Negro. I'm proud of being Black, proud of being Negro," he told reporters on a conference call from the organization's Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. "I don't care to be honest ... even death threats. I don't give a damn."

