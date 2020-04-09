5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to fall ahead of an expected bleak report on unemployment

Dow futures were pointing to about a 200-point drop at Thursday's open ahead of what is expected to be another extraordinary number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Later in the morning, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks at a Brookings Institution webinar about the central bank's coronavirus intervention measures. The stock market is closed Friday in observance of Good Friday. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 780 points, or 3.4%, after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the Democratic presidential nomination race. It relieved some of Wall Street's political concerns as daily increases in U.S. and global coronavirus cases have slowed since last Friday. The Dow, as of Wednesday's close, was still more than 20% off its record high in February. Depressed oil prices were getting a pop early Thursday on expectations that OPEC and its allies would agree to a production cut at a meeting later in the day.

2. It looks like over 5 million more people are newly jobless

Another 5.25 million workers are expected to have filed for first-time jobless claims last week, reflecting a larger swath of the country now under state stay-at-home orders. Together with the claims filed in the past two weeks, the total could now surpass 15 million. But that number is still probably millions shy of the number of workers who may have already lost their jobs as the economy abruptly shut down due to the coronavirus crisis. The unemployment claims report for last week is issued at 8:30 a.m. ET. It's all but certain to be the third in a row showing millions of Americans filing claims for the first time. In the last two reports, a total 10 million workers had filed for state unemployment benefits.

3. Bill Gates sees schools reopening this fall but economy taking longer to recover

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told CNBC he thinks schools will be able to resume in the fall but the U.S. economy won't magically return to the way it was before. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has committed up to $100 million to respond to the coronavirus, has been working on global health issues and vaccines for years. Gates, a backer of an at-home coronavirus test, has said he would help pay for factories that can produce vaccines. During the interview, which aired Thursday on "Squawk Box," the Microsoft co-founder suggested that therapeutic treatments for sick people could begin to roll out in four to six months, but it would take at least 18 months to develop a safe and effective vaccine to prevent the virus.

4. Global coronavirus cases near 1.5 million

New York state's over 151,000 cases and 6,269 deaths are the most in the U.S. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday's news conference the outbreak could "stabilize" within weeks if the state maintains its strict social distancing policies.

5. Disney+ now has 50 million paid subscribers

