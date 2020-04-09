These investors are hanging on while they wait for better times

Bloomberg

'Financial resilience'

Matt Marberry, 29, says a set-it-and-forget-it approach helps him stay calm when the market is crashing. Source: Matt Marberry

It's possible people who are panicking aren't as familiar with the movement and haven't read enough, says Matt Marberry, 29, who works in entertainment and tourism in Orlando, Florida. Marberry is a small-business owner. Less a proponent of early retirement and more interested in financial independence, Marberry is an avid reader of investment information. Marberry says if he were brand-new to investing, he might think the idea that it's time to shop for bargains is crazy. At the beginning of the market drop, his portfolio lost about 12% in value, which he doesn't see as too dramatic.

Staying the course

Now furloughed from his W-2 jobs, Marberry has had to put investing on hold — but he is not selling out. "We are focusing on financial resilience," he said. "The ChooseFI podcast has been a fantastic resource for this, as they have changed their focus [to financial stability]." Marberry still hopes to max out his individual retirement account this year, and he credits information from Dave Ramsey and Bigger Pockets for helping him build up healthy savings to get him through a tough time. "Before I found out about the financial movement, I used to do individual stock investing," Marberry said. Index funds investing makes it easier to stay the course. He added that, had he stayed in individual stocks, "I'm sure I'd be jumping in and out of the market."

Past regrets

Around March 11, the market dropped below the "buy" numbers for Mary T., 55, who asked that her last name not be used, due to fears of identity theft. She admits the limits she set — the Dow Jones at 22,500 and the S&P 500 at 2,400 — were personal. Mary, a retired urban planner in Kirkland, Washington, based those numbers on how the market was performing in 2017, when she had just sold some property and had cash. After considering a stock purchase, she decided everything seemed expensive, even overpriced. The money stayed in her bank account. Over the last few years, she waited for a bear market that didn't happen — until it did. "I missed all the upward trajectory in the last two to three years," she said. "I figured, this [the downturn] is happy news for me. I can jump back in."

Sticking to a plan