Banks and health care companies will report earnings, but virus updates will matter most in week ahead

Major banks and health care companies will be the first to reveal how the early weeks of the coronavirus shutdowns impacted their profits, outlook, work force and customers.

Earnings season begins in the week ahead, with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson among the first to release first quarter earnings reports Tuesday. But the stock market that appears to be willing to overlook anticipated bad news for now.

"Most of the slowdown occurred in March," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "Do we react to the hypernegative economic data we see? What we do react to is any semblance of guidance. There is no clarity about duration of the economic slowdown. You're going to see a preponderance of companies pulling their guidance for the calendar year ... I think it's going to be more companies doing that, than not."

Stocks bounced higher in the four-day pre-Easter holiday week, with the S&P 500 up 12.1%, in the best week since 1974. Investors reacted to signs that new cases of the virus may be peaking in U.S. hot spots and Europe. The stock market also got a boost Thursday from the Fed's announcement of a $2.3 trillion in programs to help the economy.

The market will turn its focus to earnings in the coming week, but there are also some important economic reports, including March retail sales. The virus shutdowns resulted in a rapid closing of many retail establishments, a sudden drop off in gasoline sales, and a steep decline in auto sales. That has resulted in a forecast for a 7% decline in March retail sales.

"People are more interested in news about the spread of the virus than they are about the economic data," said Hogan. "We got another massive increase in jobless claims. That's ignored because we're listening to who is plateauing ... Is New York actually getting better and we see a peak? I get the feeling people are going to look at the first quarter earnings and say, 'we know this and you should pull your guidance.'"

Before March, analysts had expected an increase of several percent in first quarter earnings. According to Refinitiv's I/B/E/S, the forecasts and some actual numbers point to an 8.1% decline. For the second quarter, earnings are expected to decline about 20%, while economists expect an unprecedented 30% contraction in GDP during the quarter.

Weekly claims data will also be important, now with nearly 17 million claims filed in just three weeks. Economists expect millions more to be filed for the week ending April 11.