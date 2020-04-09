Some of Britain's top tech firms are piling pressure on the government to save start-ups

CEOs from 12 of the U.K.'s top tech companies have written to the government urging for emergency business relief measures to be extended to start-ups.

In a joint letter to Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, the start-up bosses warned that loan schemes implemented to help support businesses through the coronavirus crisis "benefit established firms and do not help companies of the future such as ours."

Many start-ups say they cannot access the emergency financing as they are not yet profitable; it is normal for early-stage tech companies to prioritize growth over profitability, with the plan to make money further down the road. However, businesses applying for this government funding have to prove they would have been "viable" if not for the disruption caused by COVID-19.

"Our companies have all invested in technology and growth rather than short-term profitability, which means that we are currently unable to access the schemes which have been designed with longer-established businesses in mind," the start-up leaders wrote.

"We are therefore writing to ask you to urgently set up a taskforce meeting of leading tech businesses to work with you and your officials to find a way for high-growth tech companies to be able to access the lending schemes you have already established or new schemes if necessary."

Signatories of the letter include the CEOs of Deliveroo, Darktrace, Babylon, Citymapper, GoCardless, Graphcore, Improbable, Blockchain, BenevolentAI, Five AI, Bulb and Faculty.