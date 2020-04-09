Australia's finance minister says he's 'confident' the economy will 'bounce back strongly'

Australia's finance minister said he was confident that the economy will "bounce back strongly" when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Mathias Cormann said the fundamentals of Australia's economy "remain sound."

"We're quite confident on the other side, once we're on the other side of this coronavirus-induced crisis, that we'll be able to bounce back strongly," Cormann told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Cormann's comments came after S&P Global Ratings said the outlook for Australia's "AAA" credit rating has been revised to negative from stable on risks over coronavirus. The rating agency said it could lower Australia's rating within the next two years if the economic damage caused by the pandemic is more severe or prolonged than expected.

Asked if there could be more fiscal and monetary measures to stave off a possible recession, Cormann said: "The (Reserve Bank of Australia) and the government are both doing everything we can."

"Monetary policy and fiscal policy are very much heading in the same direction, supporting the economy, supporting business, supporting jobs," he said. "Our focus, of course, is on supporting Australians through this temporary challenge … to ensure that we've got the strongest possible opportunity for a big bounce back, have like a major recovery on the other side."