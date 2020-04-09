Euro countries are trying once again to agree on coronavirus stimulus after failed talks

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is seen speaking on the phone in his office, next to his cabinet deputy director Thomas Revial (L), during a break of a Eurogroup videoconference meeting of the eurozone finance ministers to discuss coronavirus response on April 7, 2020 at the French Economy ministry in Paris.

The euro zone is making another attempt at agreeing on new fiscal stimulus to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, after 16 hours of talks earlier this week failed to produce any outcome.

Europe is one of the hardest hit regions by COVID-19, with Italy and Spain seeing some of the highest numbers of infections and deaths worldwide. European economies are struggling to cope with the pandemic amid business closures and a lack of tourism.

The region — 19 countries which share the euro — has failed to come up with a joint stimulus plan to finance some of the costs of the pandemic. Euro zone finance ministers have been at loggerheads over whether to issue combined European securities, as well as the disbursement of new loans.

"A failure is inconceivable," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday after no meaningful result during a meeting with his counterparts.

There's pressure on the finance ministers to come up with a deal soon. Italian borrowing costs rose on Wednesday, after the failed discussions, and there are concerns that their division will fuel anti-EU sentiment across the region.