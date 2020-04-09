Senate adjourns until Monday after Democrats block McConnell's bid to add $250 billion in small business aid

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves for the night after the day's efforts to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2020.

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a Republican push to unanimously pass a bill to put $250 billion more into a loan program for small businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

With only a few senators in the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to move the measure by a unanimous vote. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., objected to the request, stalling the legislation.

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said he was not "talking about changing any policy language" the parties negotiated last month as part of an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency spending package. He urged Democrats not to "block emergency aid you do not even oppose just because you want something more" — tweaks to the small business aid program and more emergency funding for hospitals and states that Democratic leaders outlined Wednesday.

After Cardin rejected the measure, he called McConnell's move to pass the funding a "political stunt." He pushed for provisions including funding for Small Business Administration disaster assistance grants, which people who do not already have a banking relationship can receive.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., then tried to unanimously pass a Democratic amendment. McConnell blocked it, and the Senate adjourned until Monday after a roughly 30-minute pro forma session.

It is unclear if Republicans and Democrats will try to reach agreement on emergency legislation to pass in the coming days. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated she could try to pass a Democratic bill on Friday — which Republicans likely have the ability to block with most representatives out of Washington.

The Trump administration cited strong demand for the loans this week as it asked Congress for more money for the program, which is designed to help small businesses keep employees on payroll. Lawmakers initially approved $350 billion for loans, which can be forgiven partly or fully if companies use them on expenses such as payroll, rent and utilities.

On Wednesday, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked for an emergency bill to include $250 billion for hospitals, health care systems, state and local governments and food assistance programs, on top of money for small companies. However, Pelosi said she only wanted $125 billion for the existing program specifically, and another $125 billion for community-based lenders and Small Business Administration disaster assistance loans and grants.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

