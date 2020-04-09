Early retiree's net worth dropped $300,000 due to the pandemic—here's why he's not changing his investing strategy

After saving over $1 million in 10 years, Justin McCurry quit his engineering job in 2013 and retired at 33. His wife, Kaisorn, left her 9-to-5 a few years later and joined him in early retirement.

Ever since, the North Carolina-based couple and their three kids have been living on a lean budget of about $40,000 a year. Their portfolio, which hit $2 million for the first time in January 2019, had been growing steadily — until the coronavirus pandemic sent the markets into a tailspin, that is.

In March 2020, their net worth dropped by $298,000, says McCurry, who posts monthly financial updates on his blog, Root of Good.

He was relatively unphased by the massive dip. "It was kind of a non-event," he tells CNBC Make It.

Since McCurry, now 40, is not planning on using the money he has in the market for the next few decades — they live off of dividends from their portfolio, plus revenue that comes in from his blog — and has a comfortable cash cushion, "we're not forced to sell everything," he explains. "We have about seven years of bonds in our portfolio and about a year of cash, so as long as the market recovers within the next seven or eight years, we're not going to end up having to sell anything at a loss."

That's why McCurry is keeping his hands off of his investments and focusing on his long-term plan, rather than dwelling on the current state of the market. "Overall, I'm playing the very, very, very long game, so it's multiple decades of patience, perseverance and sticking with what has worked historically for the last 100-plus years: investing in stocks, watching it go up, watching it go down and not worrying about it too much," he says.

Sure enough, the average annualized total return for the S&P 500 index over the past 90 years is 10% before adjusting for inflation.