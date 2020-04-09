Oil jumps ahead of 'make-or-break' OPEC meeting

Oil prices moved higher on Thursday, ahead of a pivotal meeting in which OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will discuss production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap demand for crude.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate traded 5.3%, or $1.34, higher at $26.43 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude rose 3.5% to $33.98 per barrel.

Some of the gains were pared after a Kremlin spokesman said Russian President Putin had no plans to discuss oil policy with President Donald Trump, according to a report from Reuters. Saudi Arabia also reportedly said any output cut would be from the elevated production levels it reached this month, according to Reuters citing a source briefed on Saudi Policy.

The virtual meeting, which was initially supposed to take place on Monday, will begin around 10 a.m. ET. President Donald Trump has fueled hopes of a cut far larger than any deal OPEC+ has ever agreed on before, suggesting the energy alliance could take between 10 million to 15 million barrels of crude off the market.

The meeting comes as relations between some of the world's largest producers has grown fraught, and Saudi Arabia and Russia have signaled that any cut would need to include action from non-OPEC nations such as the U.S., Canada and Norway.

"OPEC+ is trying mightily to cobble together a sizable production cut, and they are in full spin mode to try and rally prices," Again Capital's John Kilduff told CNBC. The "teleconference will be a make-or-break moment for the oil market. The math on a 10 million barrel per day cutback, which is the minimum necessary to stabilize the situation, is almost impossible to compute."

Energy ministers from the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies will convene for their own extraordinary meeting on Friday, in which Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is expected to participate.

The G-20 presidency said Tuesday that the meeting would be held "to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy."

When it comes to U.S. energy companies, Trump has commented that market forces will prevail, and on Wednesday said that producers have "already cut way back."

RBC global head of commodities research Helima Croft said she believes the chances "are greater than even" that "a broad framework agreement to curb output by a big headline number" can be achieved, but noted that "the situation remains extremely fluid."

"There are several land mines lurking right below the surface that could still blow up the negotiations at the 11th hour," she said in a note to clients Thursday.