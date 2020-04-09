Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: United Airlines, Pfizer, KB Home and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

United Airlines — Shares of the airline rose 3% after the market closed. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that airlines should start hearing back Friday about their applications for government assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We hope to get to a lot of the airlines starting tomorrow and over the weekend with preliminary information," Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC. Other major airlines that said they applied for the bailout including Delta, JetBlue, American and Spirit, saw their stocks rise in extended trading as well.

Pfizer — The pharmaceutical company's stock was up 1% after the closing bell. Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, told CNBC Thursday that the company had identified a lead drug to treat the coronavirus. Dolsten said the potential treatment has shown positive signs in preclinical work and that the antiviral would be administered "early in the disease process." Pfizer initially aimed to enter clinical trials for a coronavirus drug by the end of 2020, but now hopes to start the trial "just a few months from today," according to Dolsten.

KB Home — Shares of the home construction company were up 3% in extended trading after the company declared a second-quarter 2020 dividend. The cash dividend is equivalent to 9 cents per share.

Oil States International — The energy services company was up 10% after the market closed. OPEC+ agreed to historic production cuts on Thursday that will take 10 million barrels per day offline as the COVID-19 pandemic causes demand for crude oil to plunge. Other companies in the oil and energy sector — such as Noble Energy, Devon Energy, Apache, Schlumberger, Occidental, EOG Resources and Phillips 66 — also saw an after-hours climb on the news.

Abbott Laboratories — Shares of the health products company, which offers a coronavirus test kit, were up 1% in extended trading. The company is set to report earnings next week, and investors will be on the lookout for new business and research developments related to the coronavirus.