Demand for telemedicine has exploded in the UK as doctors adapt to the coronavirus crisis

Dr. Mandip Thiara was surprised at how swiftly U.K. health start-up AccuRx was able to set him and his colleagues up with its new remote video consultation software.

The Watford, England-based family doctor said such technology had been talked about in his field for at least four years. Last month, AccuRx built the video chat tool in the space of a single weekend to help general practitioners, or GPs, stay in touch with patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's just funny how, when we're in a crisis situation, over the course of 24 hours they can press a button and turn this thing on for us," Thiara told CNBC. He lamented the slow-moving progress of technological change within the U.K.'s National Health Service.

"With the NHS, everything is slow," he said. "There are all sorts of hoops to jump through in terms of funding." The NHS wasn't available for comment on this story when contacted by CNBC.

Telemedicine software has already been around in Europe for years, with the likes of Britain's Babylon, Germany's Ada and Sweden's Kry providing digital health services across the continent. Such companies have in recent weeks launched new coronavirus-focused features to reduce the burden on physicians.

AccuRx, mainly known for its flagship text-messaging service that connects GPs with patients, itself started life about four years ago. Since it launched video calling, the firm's new feature has been used in almost 400,000 consultations — an average of over 35,000 a day.

But innovation in health care has often been met with resistance from within the industry, not least due to fears over the implication for patients' privacy. One of the biggest obstacles is that the health system is driven by "risk, not opportunity," according to AccuRx CEO Jacob Haddad.

And the biggest risk in a global pandemic? That the health system "is going to collapse" due to the surge in demand, Haddad told CNBC.

"In peacetime, you can have a new innovation, and most people focus on, 'What are all the ways that things could go wrong?,' rather than, 'How can we make this thing more efficient?'"