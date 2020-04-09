Thailand needs more cooperation from its citizens to curb coronavirus spread, says deputy prime minister

Despite cooperation from the Thai people, more work is needed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

Charnvirakul, who's also Thailand's minister for public health, alluded to a study that suggested a need for at least 80% of people in Thailand to practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"...So far Thai people have been giving full cooperation but we need more because there was a study showing that we need to have at least 80% of social distancing from our people in order to pull the curve down," Charnvirakul said.

According to Charnvirakul, there have been some improvements in terms of control since "intensive" measures were imposed beginning last month.

Apart from that, the country has also been sending countrywide messages about the importance of social distancing and restricting entry for non-resident foreigners into Thailand.

These efforts have allowed authorities in Thailand to "control the situation to the level (they) want to see."

However, at present only 70% of Thais understand and are engaging in social distancing, according to a Bangkok Post report, leaving Thailand still short of the 80% threshold.

The Ministry of Public Health estimates that if at least 80% of Thais comply with social distancing measures, the number of infected patients will reach 7,745 by April 15 compared to 17,635 cases if compliance reaches only 50%.