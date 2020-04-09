This map shows the states that suffered the biggest job losses last week due to coronavirus

Another eye-popping weekly U.S. jobless claims report showed again how far reaching the coronavirus's economic toll has been.

Claims for state unemployment benefits were most concentrated in Hawaii, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada and Rhode Island, with respective claims of 79, 78, 75, 56 and 51 and 51 per 1,000 workers. The data is for jobless filings through the end of last week.

Those were the states that saw the most intense surges in claims when controlling for differences in the size of each state's labor force.