This map shows the states that suffered the biggest job losses last week due to coronavirus

Another eye-popping weekly U.S. jobless claims report showed again how far reaching the coronavirus's economic toll has been.
Claims for state unemployment benefits were most concentrated in Hawaii, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada and Rhode Island, with respective claims of 79, 78, 75, 56 and 51 and 51 per 1,000 workers. The data is for jobless filings through the end of last week.
Those were the states that saw the most intense surges in claims when controlling for differences in the size of each state's labor force.
New Jersey, Alabama, Louisiana, and California also saw some of the most concentrated bumps in unemployment filings, according to the unadjusted Labor Department data.
Looking at absolute unemployment unadjusted for state population, California came out highest with more than 925,000 workers filing for benefits, down 132,000 from the prior week's print of 1.06 million claims.
The headline jobless claims number for the week of 6.6 million represents a decline of 261,000 from the previous week, which was revised up by 219,000 to nearly 6.9 million.
That brings the total claims over the past three weeks to more than 16 million. If you compare those claims to the 151 million people on payrolls in the last monthly employment report, that means the U.S. has lost 10% of the workforce in three weeks.
— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed reporting.
