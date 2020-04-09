Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 151,079 people in the state as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said that the coronavirus outbreak could "stabilize" within weeks if the state maintains strict social distancing policies, even as he announced the state's highest daily death count yet and said life for New Yorkers will never be the same.

Cuomo said the state appears to be flattening the curve of the outbreak, referring to a line chart that projects the growth in new cases over time. But he quickly added that the flattening would last only if people continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"I don't think we return to normal. I don't think we return to yesterday," Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany. "I think if we're smart, we achieve a new normal."

The coronavirus has infected more than 432,400 people in the U.S., killing at least 14,808. Globally, the virus has infected more than 1,490,700 people and has killed at least 88,982.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.

