Investor Peter Mallouk shows you how to leverage 0% interest rates to your advantage

The coronavirus has changed many things about life and the economy.

And according to Peter Mallouk, president and chief investment officer of wealth management firm Creative Planning, now is the time for investors to find the upside for their future and their investments.

"We're in a world where we're heading to 0% interest rates, and that means incredible things for young people," Mallouk said.

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to essentially zero in March in response to the coronavirus crisis. Mallouk said that move signals it is a great time for investors who are willing to take on more risk.

Check out this video to learn about the all things you should be doing to use those rate cuts to your advantage.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.