Japan shares set to open higher; major markets closed for Good Friday

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Friday, with major markets across the region closed for the Good Friday holiday. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,625 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,470. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,345.77. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are all closed for the Good Friday holiday. On the economic data front, Chinese inflation data is expected later on Friday, with China's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index for March set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 added 1.5% to close at 2,789.82 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 285.80 points, or 1.2%, to end its trading day at 23,719.37. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.8% higher at 8,153.58. For the week, the S&P 500 surged 12.1%. That was its biggest one-week gain since 1974, when it rallied more than 14%. The Nasdaq had its best week since 2009, jumping 10.6%. The Dow soared more than 12% for one of its biggest weekly gains on record. U.S. stock markets are also closed on Friday for Good Friday. Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, on Thursday agreed to historic production cuts as global coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand for oil. The group will cut 10 million barrels per day in May and June, 8 million barrels per day from July through the end of the year, and 6 million barrels per day beginning in January 2021 and extending through April 2022, according to Reuters.

