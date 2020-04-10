CCTV Script 02/04/20

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 2, 2020, Thursday.

As for the overnight ADP data, it's important to note that it was due on March 12, before the massive U.S. blockade. The larger number of business closings and potential job losses in mid-to-late March are not counted, so they do not give a true picture of how much the U.S. economy and job market were hit by COVID 19 throughout March. For now, the market is more focused on Friday's official non-farm payrolls data from the US labor department. A Reuters survey of economists shows nonfarm payrolls are expected to fall by 100,000 in March. In Feb, this data increased 273,000, in Jan, rose 225,000. That means, compared to the data before outbreak, there is a 30,000 difference. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate is expected to rise further from February's low to 3.8%. Employment growth in the United States has been steady for the past decade, but that trend was broken by an outbreak in March.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's analytics, tells us that more job losses are coming soon, with the number of Americans out of work expected to rise quickly to 10 million to 15 million.

TOM PORCELLI

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS CHIEF US ECONOMIST

right now, we are building in, the unemployment rate basically get to about 15% in round numbers, so it's really painful at least through the next couple months

Small businesses are still among the worst hit by the outbreak. According to ADP, employment at small businesses fell by 90,000, while mid-sized and large businesses grew by 7,000 and 56,000, respectively.

Small businesses, which provide nearly half the jobs in the American economy, are the most vulnerable part during the epidemic. America's third round of economic stimulus has been signed into effect. U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin says the main task now is implementation, they need to help small businesses and the American people as soon as possible.

Steven Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury secretary

The most important issue is execution on what we have. We have a lot of money. We need to get that into hard-working American's hands. We also have facilities that we're working closely with the fed that will inject a lot of money into the economy quickly. As I said, we need to get these things going in the next few weeks. Having money that's sitting around and distributing in months does no good to hard-working Americans.

Mnuchin also said he would seek more small-business loans in congress if the $500 billion in aid for small businesses in the third stimulus package ran out.

As we enter the month of April, the outbreak in the United States will worsen, and all aspects of the American economy will face greater challenges.

So the US stock market also got off to a bad start in Q2 after its worst performance on record in the Q1. Major indexes fell more than 4.4% in the overnight trading session, with the Dow down nearly 1,000 points.

Financial markets are hard to claw back gains under outbreak, we will keep an eye on this issue.