CCTV Script 06/04/20

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on April 6, 2020, Monday.

From December last year to February this year, the number of companies that declares facing majeure force and fails to meet supply contracts on time rose by 44, according to a report by a German supply-chain consultancy, that number is likely to be even greater, given further outbreaks in the United States and Europe in March.

The covid-19 outbreak has basically gone through three phases, from China, to Japan and Korea, to Europe and the United States, it has hit the global supply chain, especially in industries with relatively complex manufacturing processes, for example, Automobile manufacturing, computer and electronic hardware equipment, machinery manufacturing, medicine and so on.

This also makes the world's major enterprises also start to rethink the risk control of industrial chain layout. Over the past few decades, global supply chains have become increasingly concentrated in countries and regions with dense populations and low costs and with close access to markets, take China as an example. According to statistics, one third of global enterprises are dominated by Chinese consumers, and 81 percent of them are dependent on Chinese supply. Under the highly centralized industrial chain layout, it is difficult to guarantee a stable supply chain in the event of a major epidemic or majeure force such as natural disasters, climate change and geopolitical tensions. In order to better manage such risks, the layout of the global industrial chain may be diversified Some industry experts suggest that the China + model may be more widely adopted, i.e. one or three alternative supply markets outside China are selected to spread the risk.

This trend toward a diversified supply chain layout was evident before the outbreak due to trade war factors and is expected to accelerate further after the outbreak. But in this process, China's position is irreplaceable.

Alex Capri

Visiting senior fellow at NUS Business School.

I think China will remain a very important market, uh, not only for sales of products, but also for value chains. I think what's absolutely changed now is the sense of urgency to diversify, to achieve a China plus 123, uh, uh, you know kind of supply chain strategy ...we're in a completely new era now. And globalization as we've known it in the past is over."

A second potential trend for global industrial chains is greater use of technology. In the past, technologies such as big data have been adopted, but industry insiders believe this is still in its early stages. In the coming years, more advanced technologies are expected to be applied to ensure the transparency of global supply chains and effectively deal with force majeure.

Bruce Chan, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co, VP, global logistics equity research

There've been big moves into block chain and machine learning and AI and data analytics….so I think in the last maybe three or four or five years, we've seen some pretty significant moves, significant investments by some of the world's largest companies. Um, there's still a lot of work to be done.

These are medium - and long-term trends, and in the short term, international government cooperation is critical in the face of COVID-19. president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association and the chairman and CEO of food giant General Mills published a Co-signed article, listing out three requirements for securing the supply chain against an outbreak.

One is to lift or reduce artificially imposed tariffs and export bans to help goods and supplies can flow freely between the major economies.

Ensuring the smooth flow of the global industrial chain is one of the main areas of international government cooperation in response to the epidemic. We will keep an eye on this issue.