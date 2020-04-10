CCTV Script 31/03/20

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 31, 2020, Tuesday.

There are two main reasons for the fall in oil prices, first, the development of covid-19 has greatly weakened the oil demand. According to Goldman Sachs, global oil consumption has recently fallen by 25% from normal levels. Second, there is still no sign of a truce in the Saudi-led price war. This has also made the badly affected United States impatient.

Donald trump, addressing the issue in a media interview on Monday, said Saudi Arabia and Russia are "crazy". Trump also spoke with Russian President Putin, both of them agreed to hold a ministerial meeting on oil prices to discuss strategies to stabilize them. We know that the United States is still imposing sanctions on some Russian energy companies. Analysts say the United States could reach some sort of deal with Russia by reducing sanctions.

Helima Croft

Managing Director and the Global Head of Commodity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets

So much of the talk has been going on about what the US can do with Saudi to basically cut the production, but I really think the path to a production cut deal could happen in the market goes to Moscow. the question is will the president give some relief on sanctions to get the Russia to agree to cut production, I think that is the potential path to an early deal. no guarantees, but I don't think we get a big grand bargain unless Russia is willing to participate

International oil prices have fallen nearly 70 per cent since their peak in January.

ultra-low oil prices are unsustainable for all oil producers and exporters, and the related parties are actively mediating to stabilize oil price as soon as possible. And covid-19 won't last forever. In other words, the two main factors affecting oil prices are short-term factors. So, the rise of oil prices is widely expected. Now, the international oil price actually formed a so-called "near low, far high" trend, that is to say, in the near future, cheap, but medium - and long-term, expensive.

WTI crude oil futures, for example, are trading at around $20 a barrel in May, but over $30 a barrel in September. The difference between the six months from May to November is over $13/b, it's basically around record levels. So, in today's ultra-low oil prices, we see some traders buying crude at low prices and storing it to use time to earn the difference. As producers, refiners and traders rush to buy ships to transport or store crude oil, sea freight rates have risen several times in recent days and storage prices have soared.

Shares of Frontline, one of the world's largest tanker carriers, have also risen recently.

The current oil price slump is also having a huge impact on the oil production industry.

Some analysts told us that if demand does not improve significantly in the second quarter, oil prices could fall further, and companies will suffer more losses.

Dominic Schneider

Analyst of UBS Wealth Management

The risk clear here for the downside we wouldn't rule out the price even hit at some stage 15 dollars a barrel in some of these benchmarks

Energy companies that don't survive the slump could go bankrupt or be bought by better-capitalized companies. Falling demand, refinery cutbacks and wellhead closures could have a longer-term impact on the oil market. We also need to be alert to the risk of oil shortages in the coming years, according to Goldman Sachs. We will keep an eye on this issue.