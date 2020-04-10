Coronavirus live updates: US cases top 466,000, British Prime Minister moved out of ICU

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to the hospital last weekend after experiencing severe symptoms from the coronavirus, was transferred out of the intensive care unit and into the regular hospital ward Friday, his spokesman said.
"The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits," the spokesman said.
Johnson was moved to the ICU on Monday after his symptoms worsened.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the funding measure to help small business should be approved by Congress with no additions, as a partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed the $250 billion in new assistance.
"Democrats are blocking a 251 Billion Dollar funding boost for Small Businesses which will help them keep their employees. It should be for only that reason, with no additions. We should have a big Infrastructure Phase Four with Payroll Tax Cuts & more. Big Economic Bounceback!" Trump said in a Twitter post. —Reuters
