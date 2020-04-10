Coronavirus live updates: US cases top 466,000, British Prime Minister moved out of ICU

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 1,612,600

Global deaths: At least 96,787

US cases: More than 466,200

US deaths: At least 16,686 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

8:30 am: British Prime Minister Johnson transferred out of ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to the hospital last weekend after experiencing severe symptoms from the coronavirus, was transferred out of the intensive care unit and into the regular hospital ward Friday, his spokesman said. "The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits," the spokesman said. Johnson was moved to the ICU on Monday after his symptoms worsened.

8:11 am: Trump urges Congress to approve small business funding, no adds