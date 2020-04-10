Italy PM extends virus lockdown, says euro zone rescue plan inadequate

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 14: People watch tv as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers his speech on the new economic measures due to Coronavirus emergency on March 14, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus until May 3, though he said a few types of shops would be allowed to re-open next week.

The draconian curbs on movement and the closure of most shops and businesses across Italy were imposed on March 9, and were scheduled to expire on Monday.

"This is a difficult but necessary decision for which I take all political responsibility," Conte told a news conference.

Among a few exceptions to the lockdown extension, Conte said bookshops, stationers and shops selling children's clothes could reopen from Tuesday.

Factories shuttered by the lockdown could not yet return to work, he said, dashing the hopes of industry chiefs who have warned of economic catastrophe, with workers' wages at risk and a possible permanent loss of market share.

However, Conte said he would continue to assess the daily trend of COVID-19 infections and "act accordingly" if conditions allowed it, offering a glimmer of hope to Italians weary of a month confined to their homes for all but essential needs.

Italy has recorded almost 19,000 deaths from the virus since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, more than any other country.

After accelerating steadily until around the end of March, the daily tally of deaths and infections has declined and flattened out, but it is not falling as steeply as was hoped.