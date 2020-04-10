'We will keep the roof over your head,' New York Mayor de Blasio says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to healthcare workers and military personnel on April 5, 2020 in New York City.

At a press conference on Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is working to institute a rent freeze for over 2 million New Yorkers.

"We will keep the roof over your head," he said.

The mayor said he was committed to addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "The last paycheck is long gone," he said.

To help those who are struggling, de Blasio said he has called on the Rent Guidelines Board to institute a rent freeze for New Yorkers in rent stabilized apartments. "Because, lord knows, people do not need another burden at this moment," he said.

He added that New Yorkers who can't afford the rent should be able to pay it with their security deposit. "We must protect people when it comes to just being able to live life — and we will," he said.

"My heart goes out to every family dealing with this pain," he added. "The City of New York will have your back."

The mayor spoke at a press conference at the Billie Jean King Center in Queens, which has been turned into a temporary medical site.