Trump administration seeks ban on China Telecom in US citing 'unacceptable' national security risks

A number of U.S. executive agencies have asked the Federal Communications Commission terminate China Telecom's authorization to operate, citing "unacceptable" national security risks, as the Trump administration's campaign against the Chinese telecommunications industry continues.

State-owned China Telecom is one of the country's largest mobile networks and broadband providers.

The Department of Justice along with other federal agencies including the State Department, want the FCC to revoke China Telecom's license to carry out international telecommunications services to and from the U.S.

"Today, more than ever, the life of the nation and its people runs on our telecommunications networks," said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security.

"The security of our government and professional communications, as well as of our most private data, depends on our use of trusted partners from nations that share our values and our aspirations for humanity. Today's action is but our next step in ensuring the integrity of America's telecommunications systems."