(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

The Dow just posted one of its best weeks ever but investor anxiety is still high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the market. Analysts have been making lots of recommendations for clients, looking for stocks that are on sale right now and those that can make it through what could be a historic economic downturn.

CNBC PRO examined recent Wall Street research to find the best ideas from the top analysts.