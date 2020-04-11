Coronavirus live updates: Malaysia extends movement curbs by two weeks

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 5:49 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Malaysia extended restrictions on movement and travel by another two weeks until April 28 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Friday.
The measures, which involve shutting schools and non-essential businesses, were set to end on April 14.
Malaysia has reported the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. The country has confirmed 4,346 coronavirus infections and 70 deaths, according to its health ministry. — Yen Nee Lee
Singapore reported 198 additional cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 2,108 with six deaths as of Friday noon, according to the country's Ministry of Health.
The Southeast Asian country has reported a spike in new cases in recent weeks, leading the government to implement strict social distancing and quarantine measures, including temporarily closing schools and workplaces deemed non-essential. — Yen Nee Lee
All times below are in Eastern time.
The economy is already in what will be a short, deep recession and even with a spike in unemployment, consumers are expected to continue to spend, according to a National Association for Business Economics survey.
The 45 economists surveyed by NABE expect the economy to shrink by a 26.5% rate in the second quarter, after a 2.4% decline in GDP in the first quarter. In the second half, they expect growth to turn positive, with an increase of 2% in the third quarter and 5.8% in the fourth quarter.
"NABE Outlook Survey panelists believe that the U.S. economy is already in recession and will remain in a contractionary state for the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic severely restricts economic activity," said NABE President Constance Hunter, CBE, chief economist, KPMG. —Patti Domm
President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not reopen the economy "until we know this country is going to be healthy."
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reportedly projected that lifting stay-at-home orders, school closures and social distancing after just 30 days would lead to an infection spike this summer, according to documents first reported by The New York Times.
When asked whether Trump had seen federal projections that the coronavirus could resurge if the 30-day shelter-in-place orders were lifted, he said he had not seen the projections.
"We're looking at a date, we hope we'll be able to fulfill a certain date, but we're not doing anything until we know this country is going to be healthy," Trump said during a White House press briefing. "We don't want to go back and start doing it over again, even though it would be in a smaller scale." —Noah Higgins-Dunn
