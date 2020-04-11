Coronavirus live updates: Malaysia extends movement curbs by two weeks

Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 22, 2020. Mohd Daud | NurPhoto | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: More than 1,691,700

Global deaths: At least 102,525

Most cases reported: United States (492,240), Spain (157,053), Italy (147,577), France (125,930) and Germany (121,045) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 5:49 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:28 am: Malaysia extends movement and travel restrictions

Malaysia extended restrictions on movement and travel by another two weeks until April 28 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Friday. The measures, which involve shutting schools and non-essential businesses, were set to end on April 14. Malaysia has reported the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. The country has confirmed 4,346 coronavirus infections and 70 deaths, according to its health ministry. — Yen Nee Lee

7:10 am: Singapore's new cases jump by nearly 200

Singapore reported 198 additional cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 2,108 with six deaths as of Friday noon, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The Southeast Asian country has reported a spike in new cases in recent weeks, leading the government to implement strict social distancing and quarantine measures, including temporarily closing schools and workplaces deemed non-essential. — Yen Nee Lee All times below are in Eastern time.

5:30 pm: Economists say US in short deep recession, but consumers expected to keep spending despite job losses

The economy is already in what will be a short, deep recession and even with a spike in unemployment, consumers are expected to continue to spend, according to a National Association for Business Economics survey. The 45 economists surveyed by NABE expect the economy to shrink by a 26.5% rate in the second quarter, after a 2.4% decline in GDP in the first quarter. In the second half, they expect growth to turn positive, with an increase of 2% in the third quarter and 5.8% in the fourth quarter. "NABE Outlook Survey panelists believe that the U.S. economy is already in recession and will remain in a contractionary state for the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic severely restricts economic activity," said NABE President Constance Hunter, CBE, chief economist, KPMG. —Patti Domm

3:36 pm: Trump says economy won't reopen until he's sure it's safe