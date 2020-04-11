How restaurants plan to survive widespread layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic

Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city- and statewide coronavirus initiatives that shut down many dining rooms essentially overnight.

As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are facing massive uncertainty.

The National Restaurant Association estimates that 3 million industry employees have already lost their jobs, and restaurants nationwide will take a $225 billion sales hit through May. Even with some help from the $2 trillion federal stimulus package, restaurant owners may not be able to keep their staff employed, or even keep the doors open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Watch the video above to find out how the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the restaurant industry, and what owners and chefs plan to do about it.



