These Social Security beneficiaries should file for stimulus checks immediately, government urges

A new government tool to file for coronavirus stimulus checks is here, and that's good news for some Social Security recipients.

The government is urging certain individuals to apply using that tool now to make sure they receive timely payments and the full amounts for which they are eligible.

This week, the Treasury Department and IRS launched a web portal aimed at people who typically do not file tax returns, mostly because they have little to no taxable income.

The website asks individuals to submit some basic financial information to confirm that they are eligible to receive the government payments. It also should help speed up getting the money to eligible individuals by taking their bank account information, including bank account type, account and routing numbers.

The one-time government payments can be big sums for families who are struggling amid the coronavirus shutdown.

For single individuals, that amounts to up to $1,200 if they earn as much as $75,000 in adjusted gross income. For married couples who file jointly, it's $2,400, if they earn up to $150,000. Qualifying children are eligible for $500 each.

For most taxpayers, their payments will be based on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns. For Social Security recipients, the government plans to use their 1099 forms.

Among others, the new portal will help people who are receiving Social Security retirement, survivors or disability benefits, who did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, and who have a dependent child under 17.